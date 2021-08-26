Home>>
The picturesque Saihanba
(People's Daily App) 11:32, August 26, 2021
Saihanba is located in Chengde, North China's Hebei Province, at the junction of the Inner Mongolia Plateau and the Yanshan Mountains. There is endless picturesque forest and grassland. The afforestation work of generations in past decades has created a green miracle here, turning a desert wasteland into a sea of forest.
