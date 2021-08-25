Ancient towers on Jinshanling Great Wall consolidated

Ecns.cn) 14:23, August 25, 2021

Photo shows the Yaogou Tower on the Jinshanling Great wall, Chengde, Hebei Province, August 24, 2021. (Photo/ Guo Zhongxing)

A project aimed to consolidate two fortified towers on the Great Wall was launched in May this year. The project, using materials and constructing crafts the towers were built, tried to retain their style and feature .

