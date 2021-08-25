Home>>
Ancient towers on Jinshanling Great Wall consolidated
(Ecns.cn) 14:23, August 25, 2021
Photo shows the Yaogou Tower on the Jinshanling Great wall, Chengde, Hebei Province, August 24, 2021. (Photo/ Guo Zhongxing)
A project aimed to consolidate two fortified towers on the Great Wall was launched in May this year. The project, using materials and constructing crafts the towers were built, tried to retain their style and feature .
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.