Ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake in China's Hebei improved

Xinhua) 09:46, August 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 14, 2021 shows the scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in north China's Hebei Province. With the effective governance of Xiongan New Area, the water quality of Baiyangdian Lake has improved a lot in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)