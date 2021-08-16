Home>>
Ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake in China's Hebei improved
(Xinhua) 09:46, August 16, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 14, 2021 shows the scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in north China's Hebei Province. With the effective governance of Xiongan New Area, the water quality of Baiyangdian Lake has improved a lot in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
