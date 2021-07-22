Staff members work at workshop of new energy company in Xingtai, N China

Staff members work at a workshop of a new energy company in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2021. In recent years, Xingtai Economic Development Zone in Hebei Province has implemented the innovation-driven strategy, transformed and upgraded traditional industries, and promoted intelligent projects. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

