Employees work at Changlu Daqinghe saltworks in Tangshan, Hebei
(Xinhua) 10:22, July 20, 2021
Photo taken on July 19, 2021 shows an employee working at the Changlu Daqinghe saltworks in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Lei/Xinhua)
