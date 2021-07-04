Languages

Scenery of Tianhe Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai, Hebei

(Xinhua) 13:43, July 04, 2021
Scenery of Tianhe Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai, Hebei
Aerial photo taken on July 3, 2021 shows a view of the Tianhe Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

