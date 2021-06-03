Home>>
86-year-old grandma in Hebei spends most her life on traditional cheongsam
(Ecns.cn) 13:29, June 03, 2021
Photo taken on June 2 shows Jin Yuxia works in her studio. Jin Yuxia, 86 years old, has involved in cheongsam making career for more than fifty years. She taught herself traditional fashion design when she was young and finally became a designer. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)
Photos
