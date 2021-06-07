We Are China

Flood-relief drill held in Chengde, north China's Hebei

Xinhua) 13:25, June 07, 2021

Rescuers participate in a flood-relief drill on the Wulie River in Shuangqiao District of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2021. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

