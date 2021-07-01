Exhibition about intangible cultural heritages conservation kicks off in Hebei

Ecns.cn) 10:02, July 01, 2021

People visit an exhibition at Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang on June 30, 2021. The exhibition that kicked off on Wednesday presented achievements of the provincial intangible cultural heritage conservation. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhai Yujia)

