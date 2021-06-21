We Are China

Scenery of Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, N China

Xinhua) 11:05, June 21, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2021 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

