Monday, June 21, 2021

Scenery of Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, N China

(Xinhua) 11:05, June 21, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2021 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)


