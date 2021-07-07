Scenery along Grand Canal in Cangzhou, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 11:18, July 07, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2021 shows a view along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province. Authorities in Cangzhou City has been actively promoting the Grand Canal culture by improving scenery along the watercourse so that visitors may have close experience with its beauty. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

