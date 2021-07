We Are China

Scenery of Zhengding ancient town after rain in Shijiazhuang, N China

Xinhua) 10:40, July 13, 2021

Photo taken on July 12, 2021 shows scenery of the Zhengding ancient town after rain in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

