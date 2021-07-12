Hutuo River restoration project phase III officially comes into operation

Xinhua) 12:29, July 12, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2021 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River restoration project phase III in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. The Hutuo River restoration project phase III officially came into operation recently, marking the end of its restoration construction in Shijiazhuang. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

