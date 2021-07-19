Scenery of grassland in Saibei management district of Zhangjiakou, Hebei

Xinhua) 08:23, July 19, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2021 shows a view of the grassland in Saibei management district of Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

