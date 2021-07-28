45th anniversary of Tangshan earthquake marked in N China

Xinhua) 16:38, July 28, 2021

A resident presents flowers in front of a memorial wall at the Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, July 27, 2021. Wednesday marks the 45th anniversary of the Tangshan earthquake. The 7.8-magnitude quake struck the city of Tangshan in Hebei Province on July 28, 1976, killing more than 240,000 people and destroying virtually all buildings. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

