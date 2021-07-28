Aerial view of Tangshan City

Xinhua) 11:19, July 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 25, 2021 shows a night view of the Nanhu lake park in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province, leaning against the Yanshan Mountains, facing the Bohai Sea, and abutting Beijing and Tianjin, has worked hard to rebuild itself since that tragic earthquake in 1976. In the early hours of July 28, 1976, one of the deadliest earthquakes of the 20th century razed the city to the ground, killing more than 240,000 people and injuring another 160,000. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)