Over 20 parks built along with ecological development drive in Hejian, Hebei

Xinhua) 09:22, August 13, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows a park in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, more than 20 parks have been built in the city along with its ecological development drive. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

