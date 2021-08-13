Home>>
Over 20 parks built along with ecological development drive in Hejian, Hebei
(Xinhua) 09:22, August 13, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows a park in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, more than 20 parks have been built in the city along with its ecological development drive. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.