Scenery of early autumn in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 14:13, September 02, 2021

People enjoy leisure time at Jiexi Wetland Park in Fenyi county of Xinyu city, East China's Jiangxi province, Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Chunliang)

The wetland has taken on a cleaner and greener look after the local government invested 160 million yuan (about $24.7 million) to improve the environment through rainwater and sewage diversion, and other ecological treatments.

