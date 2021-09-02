Home>>
Scenery of early autumn in Jiangxi
(Ecns.cn) 14:13, September 02, 2021
People enjoy leisure time at Jiexi Wetland Park in Fenyi county of Xinyu city, East China's Jiangxi province, Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Chunliang)
The wetland has taken on a cleaner and greener look after the local government invested 160 million yuan (about $24.7 million) to improve the environment through rainwater and sewage diversion, and other ecological treatments.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.