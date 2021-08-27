Pic story of a paralyzed doctor in China's Jiangxi

Wang Lei answers questions on the forum "60old.cn" at home in east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 23, 2021. Wang Lei, 39, took her doctor's degree in clinical medicine in 2011 and then worked in the neurology department of a hospital in Nanchang. One day in 2012, Wang, who was pregnant, fainted from dizziness after work. She has suffered from paralysis since then due to a large brain stem hemorrhage. With the help of her parents and the hospital, Wang began rehabilitation training after giving birth. At first, her muscles atrophied, and Wang could only lie in bed. After six years of rehabilitation, Wang could use a wheelchair to move but couldn't work as a full-time doctor any more. From a doctor to a paralyzed patient confined to a wheelchair, Wang once fell into despair due to the huge change in her life. In 2016, with the help of her family, Wang founded "60old.cn", a non-profit popular science forum focusing on the health of the elderly, where netizens can search for medical knowledge and receive free medical advice. Wang spends four hours a day running the forum, ensuring that every question from her fellow patients gets a professional response. The forum now has more than 4,000 members. "I used to be a doctor, but now I'm a patient," Wang said, noting that she can better understand patients' feelings and help them with her medical knowledge. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

