Jiaxing in E China integrates resources with local advantages to create beautiful countryside
(Xinhua) 09:24, August 27, 2021
A villager works in his yard in Xingcheng Village of Haining City in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 26, 2021. Jiaxing has integrated its resources in line with local advantages to create a beautiful countryside in recent years, which promoted the development of tourism and agricultural industries in the rural areas. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
