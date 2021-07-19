Pic story of egg shell porcelain master in Jiangxi

Xiong Guo'an checks the thickness of the body of an egg shell porcelain artwork by dipping water onto it and watching it under a light at a studio in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 14, 2021. "Egg shell porcelain", famous for its thin and transparent body, displays the high-standard handwork of masters in Jingdezhen. Xiong Guo'an, inheritor of the traditional egg shell porcelain craft, started to learn the art from his father when he was 12 years old. Having been in the industry for 49 years, he now can make egg shell porcelain artworks with a thickness of only 0.15 millimeters. Xiong prefers to work at silent nights, so that he can focus on the art. "Handwork is the spirit of Jingdezhen, and I choose to stick to it for I regard it as my responsibility" said Xiong Guo'an. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

