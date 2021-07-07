We Are China

Aerial views of farmlands in Jiangxi Province

Ecns.cn) 15:55, July 07, 2021

An aerial photo depicts neatly ordered farms in Xinyu City, China's Jiangxi Province on July 5, 2021. (Photo/ Zhao Chunliang)

Xinyu has promoted mechanized farming and hi-tech planting methods. The cultivation of featured fruits and development of tourism help local farmers draw closer to a moderately prosperous life.

