Home>>
Aerial views of farmlands in Jiangxi Province
(Ecns.cn) 15:55, July 07, 2021
An aerial photo depicts neatly ordered farms in Xinyu City, China's Jiangxi Province on July 5, 2021. (Photo/ Zhao Chunliang)
Xinyu has promoted mechanized farming and hi-tech planting methods. The cultivation of featured fruits and development of tourism help local farmers draw closer to a moderately prosperous life.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.