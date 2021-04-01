91-year-old villager's porcelain palaces attract tourists in Jiangxi

Xinhua) 16:55, April 01, 2021

Tourists visit a porcelain palace in Xinping Village of Fuliang County in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 19, 2021. Yu Ermei, a 91-year-old villager who once worked in porcelain factory, started to build her porcelain palaces in Xinping Village from 2011. With her efforts, four buildings decorated with porcelain ware and porcelain pieces now stand in the village, attracting many tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)