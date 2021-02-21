Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 21, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Construction of Jiangxi section of Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway resumes

(Xinhua)    15:56, February 21, 2021
Construction of Jiangxi section of Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway resumes
Workers work at the construction site of a super major bridge along the Jiangxi section of the Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway in east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 20, 2021. The Jiangxi section of the Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway resumed construction recently. The railway linking Anqing in east China's Anhui with Jiujiang in east China's Jiangxi has a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York