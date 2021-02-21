Construction of Jiangxi section of Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway resumes

Workers work at the construction site of a super major bridge along the Jiangxi section of the Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway in east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 20, 2021. The Jiangxi section of the Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway resumed construction recently. The railway linking Anqing in east China's Anhui with Jiujiang in east China's Jiangxi has a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)