Photo taken on Jan. 14, 2021 shows an oriental white stork in healing process at the Wucheng protection and administration station of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve Administration Bureau in Yongxiu County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Thanks to steadily enhanced environmental awareness among general public, people often bring accidentally injured migratory birds to the station for treatment and healing. They would be released back to the nature when recovered. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)