Senior political advisor of east China province under probe

Xinhua) 10:09, May 10, 2021

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Xiao Yi, vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is under probe for suspected serious violation of discipline and laws.

He is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission, an official statement said Monday.

