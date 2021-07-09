Fantastic sunrise scenery along Jiangxi's ring expressway

Ecns.cn) 14:20, July 09, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 7 captures the Jiujiang ring expressway at sunrise in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. The ring expressway stretches 46 kilometers by the west shore of Poyang Lake. Its high-speed section is located in eastern Lushan Mountain. (Photo/ Zhu Xingyong)

