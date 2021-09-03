We Are China

Scenery of Longtoushan scenic area shrouded in clouds in NW China

Xinhua) 14:45, September 03, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2021 shows the twisting mountain road of Longtoushan scenic area in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

