Scenery of Devil City Scenic Spot in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 16:06, September 07, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 5, 2021 shows the scenery of Devil City Scenic Spot in Fuhai County of Altay, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The scenic spot is located in the east bank of Jili Lake, featuring Yardang landform and water landscape. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Xiaokun)
