Centenarian from Xinjiang shares secrets about how to live to 100 years old
Rebihan Maimaiti, from Urumqi, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, will celebrate her 100th birthday together with four generations at her side this year. Born in 1921, the elderly lady is still in robust health and able to go about growing flowers, cooking noodles and even savoring the taste of spiced chicken with chili sauce.
Over the past 100 years, she has witnessed a dramatic transformation, but what has been sustained throughout all those years is her passion for life, love for her family and readiness to flash a smile.
For her, the secret to longevity lies in getting up early, and paying attention to diet and rest. She believes "it's better to eat less".
Every day the centenarian takes a walk, basks in the sun, and waters her beloved flowers in a small courtyard.
