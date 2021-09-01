Ethylene project launched in China's Xinjiang
URUMQI, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A new ethylene project started production on Monday in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to the Dushanzi Petrochemical Company of PetroChina, China's largest oil and gas producer.
Located in the city of Korla, southern Xinjiang, the project is expected to have an ethylene production capacity of 600,000 tonnes per year.
"Construction of the project began in April 2019, with an investment of 8.04 billion yuan (about 1.24 billion U.S. dollars). It is currently the largest refining and chemical project invested into by PetroChina in southern Xinjiang," said Xu Wenqing, general manager of the Dushanzi Petrochemical Company.
In order to protect the ecosystem in southern Xinjiang, the project has adopted global cutting-edge technologies to reduce oxynitride emissions, which is far below the national emission limit. Meanwhile, the wastewater reuse rate is over 95 percent.
The project, which can provide 1,200 jobs, will help lay the foundation for the development of industrial chains in southern Xinjiang, where industrial development is relatively low.
The annual output value of the project is estimated at 5 billion yuan and nearly 700 million yuan of taxes will be paid per year, the company said.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- The tranquil Hemu village with glorious changing sky in Xinjiang
- Xinjiang's grain harvest set to be record-breaking
- Officials, researchers denounce British politicians' meddling in Xinjiang affairs
- Development in China's Xinjiang evident: experts
- Xinjiang boosts local agricultural products at online Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Fair
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.