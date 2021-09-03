Grape planting promoted to increase growers' incomes in Xinjiang's Huocheng county

People's Daily Online) 08:52, September 03, 2021

Farmers harvest grapes at a vineyard in Sandaohe township, Huocheng county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Lai Yuning)

Huocheng county in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has promoted grape planting in order to boost growers' incomes. So far, the planting area of grapes in the county, which is endowed with ample sunshine, now exceeds 6,000 hectares.

Grapes have recently entered into the harvest season in Huocheng. The yield of fresh grapes at an organic grape garden in the county's Sandaohe township is expected to exceed 300 tonnes this year. The vineyard has planted over 30 grape varieties and has received an organic product certification. With regular orders, the vineyard's grapes will also be sold to Beijing and east China's Shanghai and Jiangsu Province thanks to convenient logistics.

