Road to a better life: Story of a deliveryman in Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:09, September 01, 2021

Eziz Memtimin kicked off his busy day by delivering packages to customers in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In 2020, Memtimin opened his own branch store of Shentong Express. As the owner of the store, he is committed to ensuring that each and every package is transported to the receiver sound and safe.

Since his entry into the express delivery industry in 2014, his income has increased from 3,000 yuan (about 464 U.S. dollars) per month to 20,000 yuan (about 3092 U.S. dollars) per month in 2020, marking great improvement in his livelihood.

