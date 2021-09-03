Bosten Lake wetland a paradise for wild waterfowls in China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 08:35, September 03, 2021

An egret flies at the Bosten Lake wetland, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Que Hure)

Located in the Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Bosten Lake wetland has become a paradise for wild waterfowls, thanks to years of environmental protection.

In recent years, the prefecture has continuously improved the lake's ecological environment through a slew of measures such as implementing wetland conservation and restoration projects and returning farmland back into forests and grasslands, which has turned the lake into an ideal habitat for wild waterfowl.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)