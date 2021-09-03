Home>>
Bosten Lake wetland a paradise for wild waterfowls in China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 08:35, September 03, 2021
|An egret flies at the Bosten Lake wetland, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Que Hure)
Located in the Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Bosten Lake wetland has become a paradise for wild waterfowls, thanks to years of environmental protection.
In recent years, the prefecture has continuously improved the lake's ecological environment through a slew of measures such as implementing wetland conservation and restoration projects and returning farmland back into forests and grasslands, which has turned the lake into an ideal habitat for wild waterfowl.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.