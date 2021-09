Scenery of Velika planina in Slovenia

Xinhua) September 09, 2021

Herdsman huts and cows are seen in Velika planina, Kamnik, Slovenia, Sept. 8, 2021. Velika planina, a large Alpine settlement of shepherds in Europe, is a tourist destination on the Alpine pastures in Slovenia. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

