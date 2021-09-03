Home>>
View of Bled lake in Slovenia
(Xinhua) 10:54, September 03, 2021
Visitors overlook Bled lake from Bled castle in Slovenia, Sept. 1, 2021. Bled lake is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Slovenia. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
