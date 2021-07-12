Home>>
Slovenian man runs Wild Bear Watching from the Hides to watch bears in wild
(Xinhua) 10:55, July 12, 2021
Photo taken on July 8, 2021 shows two brown bears foraging in the forest in Notranjska Region, Slovenia. Wild Bear Watching from the Hides is run by Slovenian young man Miha Mlakar from Stari trg pri Lozu in Notranjska, south Slovenia's region. He already has eight locations with built hides where tourists, journalists and others can watch bears in the wild from short distance. Slovenia has a high population density of brown bears in Europe. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
