Picturesque scenery of Wushan Tianchi Lake in SE China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 15:35, July 23, 2021

Photo shows the picturesque scenery of the Wushan Tianchi Lake on the Wushan Mountains in Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian province. (Photo/Wu Yeqing)

Wushan Tianchi Lake lies in the core area of the Wushan mountain range in the city of Zhangzhou, southeast China’s Fujian province. The lake, covering an area of 53 hectares, is surrounded by towering mountains 700 meters above sea level, and looks like a string of green jade inlaid along the mountains, presenting a picturesque landscape.

