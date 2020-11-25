Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Plateau lakes in China's Yunnan see improved water quality

(Xinhua)    09:14, November 25, 2020

Nine large plateau lakes in southwest China's Yunnan Province have seen improved water quality amid continuous ecological restoration efforts, local authorities said Tuesday.

Located in the provincial capital of Kunming, Dianchi Lake, Yunnan's largest plateau lake, has seen its best water quality in the past 30 years, according to Pu Lifeng, deputy director of the Department of Ecology and Environment of Yunnan.

The surface water quality of Caohai, a part of Dianchi, was graded Class IV for the last two consecutive years, improving from Class-V in 2015.

Surface water quality in China is divided into five classes, with Class V being the worst and Class I being the best.

Ecological protection and restoration projects have also helped curb the decline in the water quality of Erhai Lake, a major tourist draw in the city of Dali in Yunnan. The water quality of Erhai remained between Class II and Class III in the past two years.

More than 20 billion yuan (about 3 billion U.S. dollars) has been invested in improving Erhai's environment over the past five years, official data showed.

Fuxian Lake in the city of Yuxi and Lugu Lake in the city of Lijiang, both famous tourist spots, have seen their water quality remain at Class I in the past five years.

Yunnan currently has only one lake of Class-V water quality, down from four in 2015.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York