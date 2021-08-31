Home>>
Scenery of Qinghai Lake in NW China
(Xinhua) 14:27, August 31, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2021 shows a view of the Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Jun)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.