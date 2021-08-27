Home>>
View of Nianbaoyuze national geology park in China's Qinghai
(Xinhua) 09:14, August 27, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 25, 2021 shows a view of the Nianbaoyuze national geology park within the Sanjiangyuan national nature reserve in Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Nianbaoyuze national geology park is located in the heartland of the Sanjiangyuan national nature reserve. In 2018, the geology park was closed to the public, and all the tourism facilities in the park have been removed to restore its grasslands and wetlands. While the park's ecology is improving, the population of rare animals has also increased. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
