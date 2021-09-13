Eye-catching scenery of Emerald Lake in NW China's Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:45, September 13, 2021

Undated photo shows the eye-catching scenery of Emerald Lake in Da Qaidam (also known as Dachaidan) district in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Falin)

