Scenery of Yardang landform in NW China's Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:46, September 13, 2021

Photo taken on September 10, 2021 shows the peculiar scenery of Yardang landform of Heidu mountain in Mang'ai City, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Known as the “moon-like place on Earth," the Yardang landform of Heidu mountain is 13 kilometers away from Lenghu Town in Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Falin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)