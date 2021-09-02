In pics: Beautiful scenery of Sanjiangyuan region in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 14:29, September 02, 2021

Photo shows the Lancang River in Nangchen county, Yushu Tibetan autonomous prefecture in northwest China’s Qinghai province. (Gan Haiqiong/People’s Daily Online)

In recent years, the Yushu Tibetan autonomous prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai province has made continuous efforts to protect the region's ecological environment. The prefecture has since completed the first phase and second phase of an ecological protection and construction project in the Sanjiangyuan region with a total investment of 7.33 billion yuan. It has meanwhile lifted the forest coverage rate and vegetation coverage rate in the Sanjiangyuan region to 3.79 percent and 61.84 percent, respectively.

Yushu is set to endeavor towards further strengthening the region's green ecological barrier, stepping up the construction of protected natural areas, improving the stability of the ecosystem, and building an environment where humans and nature can live in harmony.

