Qinghai's Qunjia National Forest Park: land of idyllic beauty
(People's Daily Online) 16:43, September 02, 2021
|Photo shows a trickling stream at the Qunjia National Forest Park in Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China’s Qinghai province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
Lush mountains, dense forests, green grasslands, trickling streams, as well as yaks and sheep at the Qunjia National Forest Park in the Huangzhong district of Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai province, create beautiful idyllic scenery in the early autumn.
The park is also an ideal habitat for animals thanks to its sound ecological environment. A forest farm in the park houses about 200 sika deer, red deer, and white-lipped deer, according to the forest farm's deputy head Zhang Chengwu.
Rare wild animals, including blue sheep, musk deer, blue-eared pheasants, and snowcocks, have also been found in the park, Zhang added.
