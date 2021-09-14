Villagers embrace prosperity after turning local mining site into a scenic area

Covering an area of 4.5 hectares, the Zhuozhatan scenic spot in northwest China’s Qinghai province attracts tourists with its idyllic scenery and unique folk culture. Sitting on a former mining site, the scenic spot is a vivid demonstration that the local villagers have done a good job in balancing environmental protection and economic development.

Photo shows the Zhuozhatan scenic spot. (Photo courtesy of the Organization Department of the CPC Huzhu County Committee)

The mining site had been the worst environment located in the village, being a major source of dust and noise pollution. In order to restore the environment, the villagers decided that the area shouldn’t be used as a mining site any longer, reaching an agreement that it should instead be turned into a scenic site as the village boasts convenient transportation, and has rich tourism resources, including rivers, natural forests and the culture of the Tu ethnic group.

According to their agreement, the villagers must raise the funds to build the scenic area and then can share out the dividends generated by the project. In April 2018, the scenic spot opened for business.

Gang Lianhua, a villager shows her share of dividends she has received in Zhuozhatan village, northwest China’s Qinghai province, June 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Manyi)

Between September 2018 and June 2021, the scenic spot received nearly 2.2 million tourists, and realized tourist revenues of 50 million yuan. Thanks to the scenic spot, some 16 agritainment businesses have been able to prosper, while the agricultural and animal products sourced from five nearby villages meanwhile enjoy good sales, and with 200 villagers receiving employment opportunities. During the same period, the villagers received dividends totaling 4.36 million yuan.

Photo taken on June 30, 2021 shows the idyllic scenery of Zhuozhatan village, northwest China’s Qinghai province. (Xinhua/Lan Xiang)

“I received 4,000 yuan for my share of dividends in the first half of the year. With the money, I plan to have my house connected to the natural gas grid,” said a 46-year-old villager named Gang Lianhua, who added that because of the scenic spot, villagers have not only thickened their own pockets, but have also become motivated to turn the village into a more beautiful place to live.

Villagers queue up to receive dividends in Zhuozhatan village, northwest China’s Qinghai province, June 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Manyi)

