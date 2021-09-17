Scenery of Qinghai Lake in NW China

Xinhua) 09:07, September 17, 2021

In this aerial photo, boats are moored to a pier in Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 15, 2021. Located in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Qinghai Lake is key to maintaining the ecological balance in western China. It is also a natural barrier for controlling the eastward spread of desertification and ensuring the safety of agricultural areas in eastern China. In recent years, the Chinese government has implemented various ecological projects in the Qinghai Lake Basin, and achieved remarkable results in restoring the environment. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

