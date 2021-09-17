Home>>
Scenery of Qinghai Lake in NW China
(Xinhua) 09:07, September 17, 2021
In this aerial photo, boats are moored to a pier in Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 15, 2021. Located in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Qinghai Lake is key to maintaining the ecological balance in western China. It is also a natural barrier for controlling the eastward spread of desertification and ensuring the safety of agricultural areas in eastern China. In recent years, the Chinese government has implemented various ecological projects in the Qinghai Lake Basin, and achieved remarkable results in restoring the environment. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Villagers embrace prosperity after turning local mining site into a scenic area
- Scenery of Yardang landform in NW China's Qinghai
- Eye-catching scenery of Emerald Lake in NW China's Qinghai
- Qinghai's Qunjia National Forest Park: land of idyllic beauty
- In pics: Beautiful scenery of Sanjiangyuan region in NW China's Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.