Passenger ship overturns in SW China, rescue underway

Xinhua) 12:22, September 19, 2021

GUIYANG, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A passenger ship overturned in a river in southwest China's Guizhou Province Saturday, with 35 people having been pulled out of the river, local authorities said.

The accident happened at 4:50 p.m. in Zangke River in Zangke township in the city of Liupanshui, according to the city authorities.

As of 9 p.m., 35 people had been taken out of the river, with 31 in non-life-threatening condition and four having been sent to hospital for treatment.

The ship was designed to carry up to 40 people, but authorities are still checking the exact passenger number.

A rescue operation and an investigation into the cause of the accident are both under way.

