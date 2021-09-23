Languages

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Aerial view of colorful fields on Qinghai plateau

(Ecns.cn) 14:09, September 23, 2021

Undated aerial photo shows the colorful fields in autumn resemble an eyeshadow platelet on the plateau of northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (China News Service/Wei Tingxiang)


