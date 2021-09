Tourists visit panda house during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Qinghai

Xinhua) 09:35, September 20, 2021

Giant Panda "Qi Guo" plays at the panda house of Xining Wildlife Park in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 19, 2021. Tourists visited the panda house on Sunday, the first day of the 3-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

